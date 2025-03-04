Emotional PHOTOs of the burial of 3 teenagers who died in a motorbike accident in Kirinyaga







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Three teenagers who tragically lost their lives following a gruesome accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry have been laid to rest in Kirinyaga County.

The three, who were pupils at the same junior secondary school, were killed on the evening of Sunday, February 23rd, when a motorcycle they were riding on collided head-on with a lorry at Gatugura along the Kutus-Kimunye Road in Gichugu.

According to the police, the lorry which was traveling from Kimunye to Kutus collided with the motorcycle, which had four occupants, all of who were primary school children.

Three occupants died on the spot, while the other victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

See photos of the burial ceremony.

