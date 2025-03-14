A motorist wakes up to find his car dismantled by thugs as insecurity escalates in the country (VIDEO)







Friday, March 14, 2025 - A motorist has shared a heartbreaking video of his car which was vandalized by thugs at night in one of the city estates.

The victim left the car at the parking lot, only to find it dismantled.

The thugs made away with the parts which are readily saleable in the black market.

It is believed that the thugs work in cahoots with unscrupulous traders, who run spare parts shops.

Watch the video.

A motorist wakes up to find his car dismantled by thugs as insecurity escalates in the country pic.twitter.com/DSlN9F9qV0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 14, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST