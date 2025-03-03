Mombasa County Speaker, AHARUB KHATRI, flaunts his Lamborghini - NELSON MARWA once exposed him of being a drug baron (VIDEO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - Mombasa County speaker Aharub Khatri has set tongues wagging after he was filmed flaunting a Lamborghini Urus, a high-end vehicle owned by the elite.

Khatri, a popular businessman at the coast, ascended to the highest seat in the assembly after he was elected unopposed during the 2017 elections.

He is serving for the second term as the speaker.

A quick glance at his Instagram page depicts a speaker keen on his public appearance and a polished street look like that of his close ally, Ali Hassan Joho, the first Mombasa Governor and the current Mining Cabinet Secretary.

Khatri, a well-known car enthusiast, owns a fleet of guzzlers, among the multi-million Lamborghini Urus he was pictured driving.

His source of immense wealth has always been a subject of discussion at the Coast.

The once powerful Coast regional coordinator, Nelson Marwa, accused him of being a drug dealer in 2019, leading to a court battle.

Khatri took Marwa to court and sued him for defamation, claiming there was no evidence linking him to drug trafficking.

He won the case and was awarded Ksh 6 million in damages.

