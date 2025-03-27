Locals torch a vehicle belonging to Mpesa thieves after a robbery incident and reduce it to ashes (PHOTOs)

Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A robbery incident was reported in Kuria East after three thugs, a woman, and two men, raided an Mpesa shop and stole huge sums of money.
The thugs attempted to escape in a getaway salon vehicle
after the robbery, but locals chased after them.
They were cornered, and their vehicle torched down,
reducing it to ashes.
One of the suspects, a woman, was arrested, while her
accomplices escaped.
Police have launched a manhunt for the other suspects.
See photos.
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments