Locals torch a vehicle belonging to Mpesa thieves after a robbery incident and reduce it to ashes (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A robbery incident was reported in Kuria East after three thugs, a woman, and two men, raided an Mpesa shop and stole huge sums of money.

The thugs attempted to escape in a getaway salon vehicle after the robbery, but locals chased after them.

They were cornered, and their vehicle torched down, reducing it to ashes.

One of the suspects, a woman, was arrested, while her accomplices escaped.

Police have launched a manhunt for the other suspects.





