MARTHA MIANO lands lucrative Government job after she was fired unceremoniously by GACHAGUA when he was the DP

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Former Deputy Director of Public Communications in the office of ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Wanjiru Miano, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC) following the revocation of her earlier position in a different state agency.
Her appointment was formalized through a gazette notice
dated March 7th, 2025, issued by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet
Secretary Davis Chirchir.
She will serve on the board of the state corporation, which
oversees petroleum transportation and storage, for a three-year term.
Miano had previously been appointed to the Board of the
Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA) on January 31st, 2025,
before her removal in a recent round of changes affecting various Government
agencies.
In her place, MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe
Oparanya has appointed John Wambugu Kihonge, also for a three-year term.
The reshuffle has extended beyond Miano’s case, with several
other appointments taking effect across key institutions.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has appointed Stephene
Ogenga as a board member of the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National
Examinations Board (KASNEB), while Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir
has named Wilson Mwai to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board.
Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has also made a new
appointment, bringing Ruth Okal onto the Land Acquisition Tribunal.
These changes are part of an ongoing restructuring of
government institutions, which has seen leadership shifts across multiple state
bodies.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments