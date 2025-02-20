Why Senator EDWIN SIFUNA is convinced RUTO will lose 2027 election even with RAILA ODINGA’s support







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has dismissed President William Ruto’s chances of re-election in 2027, arguing that even with Raila Odinga’s backing, the Kenya Kwanza government has lost public favor.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Sifuna, who also serves as the Nairobi Senator, declared that ODM will not align itself with Ruto’s administration, despite speculation that some party members are warming up to the government.

"Even if ODM supports Ruto, he will still lose.”

“We do not endorse the way this country is being run, both internally and externally.”

“William Ruto will lose that election with or without Raila's support," he stated.

He further emphasized that ODM will only collaborate with parties that uphold strong governance and prioritize the interests of Kenyans.

"ODM will only form alliances with pro-people parties that can competently manage the country.”

“Kenya Kwanza has proven to be the most incompetent government since independence," he added.

His remarks come amid growing speculation that ODM is aligning itself with Ruto’s Government following the formation of a broad-based administration.

However, ODM Deputy Party Leader and Kisii Governor Simba Arati refuted these claims, urging party members to remain loyal.

ODM is currently experiencing internal turmoil, with some members rejecting Government appointments and insisting the party must focus on winning the presidency in 2027, while others openly support Ruto’s administration, deepening divisions within the party.

" Even if ODM supports Ruto in 2027 he will lose"- Edwin Sifuna telling ODM cows the truth! pic.twitter.com/Nnw3QVGMUv — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 20, 2025

