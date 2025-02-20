PHOTOs of the Strathmore University student who was killed at Masshouse, a popular city entertainment joint owned by CS JOHO’s close family friend







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Over the weekend, young Mathew Wandati, a Strathmore University student, lost his life in a heartbreaking attack at Masshouse nightclub, a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi.

Witness reports indicate he was fatally injured during an altercation in the club.

His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through his peers and the wider community, sparking grief, anger, and calls for justice.

Students and friends have expressed deep sorrow, remembering him as a bright soul taken too soon.

Social media is also flooded with demands for transparency, with many urging Masshouse’s management to release CCTV footage to clarify what really happened that night.

Concerns about security at the club have also resurfaced, with allegations of excessive force by bouncers gaining traction online.

Many are questioning whether this tragedy could have been prevented.

In an official statement, the club stated that the incident occurred between the late hours of Friday, February 14, and the early hours of Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Although the club refrained from revealing further details about the incident, it expressed sympathy to the affected family and confirmed that it is working closely with authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Below are photos of the deceased student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST