





Thursday, February 20, 2025 - A woman caused a stir at Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Neno Evangelism Church with a prayer request involving President William Ruto.

The unidentified lady claimed that Amaco Insurance, an insurer linked to Ruto, defied a court order to pay her Ksh 2.9 million.

She handed Pastor Ng’ang’a copies of the judgment, prompting him to publicly urge the President to honor the ruling.

The outspoken pastor then led a prayer session for the woman, drawing mixed reactions from the congregation and beyond.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST