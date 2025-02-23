Why seasoned journalist KEN MIJUNGU was fired from TV47, weeks after joining the station







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Renowned journalist Ken Mijungu has been fired from TV47, just weeks after joining the station from Standard Media Group (SG).

Cape Media CEO, Lilian Makandi, announced his dismissal in a letter dated February 22, 2025.

The letter stated that Mijungu had requested time off to reflect on his engagement with the company, which led the management to revoke his contract effective immediately.

“We acknowledge receipt of your email dated February 21, 2025, in which you requested time off to reflect on your engagement with the company. Having considered the matter, Management has taken the decision to revoke the Service Agreement dated January 31, 2025. This decision takes effect from February 22, 2025,” the letter read.

Despite the abrupt exit, Makandi expressed goodwill, stating that Cape Media remains open to working with Mijungu in the future.

The celebrated TV journalist officially joined TV47 on February 7.

