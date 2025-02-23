Mapenzi wewe! This VIDEO of CNN Journalist LARRY MADOWO and his ‘girlfriend’ EDITH KIMANI has left tongues wagging







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - CNN’s Larry Madowo is a master at keeping his love life under wraps.

However, fans have long suspected something romantic brewing between Madowo and DW’s Edith Kimani due to their undeniable chemistry.

The two journalists share a tight bond, sparking endless speculation about whether their relationship is more than just friendship.

Larry just added fuel to the fire after sharing a heart-melting video of him and Edith cozied up, giggling and gushing over each other.

The clip has sent social media into a frenzy, reigniting rumors that the duo might actually be an item.

Are they just playing with our emotions, or is this a love story unfolding before our eyes?

If this isn’t love, then what is?

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST