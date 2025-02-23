Popular Guinean musician GRAND P flaunts new girlfriend after parting ways with plus-size model EUDOXIE YAO and netizens are impressed (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Guinean musician and social media sensation Grand P has introduce his new girlfriend.

The wealthy and charismatic singer recently introduced his stunning new girlfriend, Kaba Mariame, sending fans into a frenzy.

Grand P, whose real name is Moussa Sandiana Kaba, is no stranger to high-profile relationships.

His rollercoaster romance with curvy Ivorian model Eudoxie Yao was the talk of the town for years.

The duo met in 2019, and Grand P even proposed to her on live TV.

But despite grand promises, their love hit rock bottom.

In July 2021, Eudoxie called it quits, accusing the musician of being “too friendly” with other women.

The 34-year old who faces challenges related to progeria, a condition that causes accelerated ageing, has found love again and netizens are impressed with his latest catch.

See the photos below and reactions.

Zulutravisscott: “Now that ur size not that’s big woman who eats your money”

Sena_nicee: “This couple really makes sense, well done”

Hamo_trainign: “Sasa huyu ndio mtu wako achana nalile pipa la gongo”

The Kenyan DAILY POST