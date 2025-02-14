WANTED! See what this decent-looking man was caught on CCTV doing at Equity Bank’s Ruiru branch (VIDEO)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - CCTV footage has surfaced online showing a middle aged man stealing a phone from a teller’s desk at Equity Bank’s Ruiru branch.

The suspect, unaware of the security cameras, pretended to be a customer seeking assistance.

When the teller stepped away, he swiftly picked up the phone and walked out casually.

However, the bank’s high-definition cameras clearly captured his face and it is a matter of when and not if he will be arrested.

Watch the video and reactions below.