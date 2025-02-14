Inside toxic work environment at Wells Fargo where senior managers mistreat junior staff- Was WILLIS AYIEKO’s murder related to his work at the company?

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Employees at Fargo Courier, a sister company to Wells Fargo Limited that specializes in logistics and deliveries, have raised concerns over alleged mismanagement and workplace intimidation under the current leadership, which they claim has created a toxic environment through excessive micromanagement, questionable appointments and abuse of authority.
This has left many workers demoralized and fearful for their
job security.
Sources within the company have come forward with information
that a senior manager overseeing health and safety, who was previously in the
security sector before her promotion, has been exerting undue control over the
logistics department.
Workers question whether she possesses the necessary
credentials for the position and accuse her of using threats and intimidation
to enforce her authority.
A security officer who was recently promoted is said to be
using his new position to harass and intimidate staff, particularly targeting
female employees from a contracted cleaning service.
Those who resist his advances allegedly face workplace
victimisation, with reports of intimidation and unfair treatment.
Employees describe his behaviour as overbearing, likening it
to that of a company owner rather than a mid-level manager.
Workers are now calling for a thorough audit of staff
qualifications and appointments, arguing that unchecked abuse of power has
contributed to worsening conditions and widespread frustration within the
organization.
"Hi
Nyakundi. Please hide my ID. I have been working for Fargo for the last 7 years
in the logistics department. Management has been changing from time to time.
Now we have this lady by the name Esther Wamanguru, who was before a soldier
and promoted to be a Health and Safety Manager, where I highly doubt whether
she has all the required documents to hold such an office. She has been
micromanaging the logistics department na kutishia watu (Mimi ndio kusema).
Also, a few months ago, she promoted a guy by the name Peter Mugendi from the
same (security officer), who behaves like he is the founder of Fargo Group,
whereby anakatia wasichana wa Neema Cleaning Services. Wakikataa, anaanza
kiwasumbua na kuwatishia kazini, and he is frustrating everybody in the workplace.
I would request the employer to do a document audit because these guys are
making the working environment too worse for employees."
