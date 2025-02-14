Inside toxic work environment at Wells Fargo where senior managers mistreat junior staff- Was WILLIS AYIEKO’s murder related to his work at the company?







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Employees at Fargo Courier, a sister company to Wells Fargo Limited that specializes in logistics and deliveries, have raised concerns over alleged mismanagement and workplace intimidation under the current leadership, which they claim has created a toxic environment through excessive micromanagement, questionable appointments and abuse of authority.

This has left many workers demoralized and fearful for their job security.

Sources within the company have come forward with information that a senior manager overseeing health and safety, who was previously in the security sector before her promotion, has been exerting undue control over the logistics department.

Workers question whether she possesses the necessary credentials for the position and accuse her of using threats and intimidation to enforce her authority.

A security officer who was recently promoted is said to be using his new position to harass and intimidate staff, particularly targeting female employees from a contracted cleaning service.

Those who resist his advances allegedly face workplace victimisation, with reports of intimidation and unfair treatment.

Employees describe his behaviour as overbearing, likening it to that of a company owner rather than a mid-level manager.

Workers are now calling for a thorough audit of staff qualifications and appointments, arguing that unchecked abuse of power has contributed to worsening conditions and widespread frustration within the organization.

"Hi Nyakundi. Please hide my ID. I have been working for Fargo for the last 7 years in the logistics department. Management has been changing from time to time. Now we have this lady by the name Esther Wamanguru, who was before a soldier and promoted to be a Health and Safety Manager, where I highly doubt whether she has all the required documents to hold such an office. She has been micromanaging the logistics department na kutishia watu (Mimi ndio kusema). Also, a few months ago, she promoted a guy by the name Peter Mugendi from the same (security officer), who behaves like he is the founder of Fargo Group, whereby anakatia wasichana wa Neema Cleaning Services. Wakikataa, anaanza kiwasumbua na kuwatishia kazini, and he is frustrating everybody in the workplace. I would request the employer to do a document audit because these guys are making the working environment too worse for employees."

