No Man Is Safe! Heartbroken Samburu Moran goes wild after his lover allegedly elopes with another man - Ogopa Wanawake! (VIDEO)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - A viral video of a furious Samburu moran being restrained by fellow warriors has left social media buzzing.

Allegedly, his girlfriend ran off with another man, sending him into a fit of rage that could have turned dangerous if not for the intervention of his peers.

Netizens are in shock, questioning how even the toughest of men can fall victim to heartbreak.

Clearly, matters of the heart can humble even the strongest warriors!

Watch the video below.

Madem huku wana heartbreak hadi warriors 😂😂😂😂 mtu anauliza kama watamshika hivo hadi aheal😂😂😂dust is constant pic.twitter.com/8MqdNp2kCv — Nomadic Dothraki (@NomadicDothraki) February 13, 2025