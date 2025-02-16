Vocal ODM MP sparks reactions with bold declaration after RAILA ODINGA’s AUC election loss







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s loss in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship election has triggered mixed reactions across Kenya’s political spectrum.

While some leaders expressed disappointment, others viewed the outcome differently.

Djibouti’s long-serving Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahamoud Youssouf, clinched victory after securing 33 votes, with Raila bowing out in the sixth round as per AUC election regulations.

Despite maintaining a strong presence in the race, Raila ultimately conceded graciously, reaffirming his commitment to Africa’s progress in other capacities.

However, his loss did not sit well with some of his allies.

Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, was particularly vocal, threatening to push for the withdrawal of the East African Community (EAC) from the African Union (AU).

“I will petition the withdrawal of the East African Community from the AU,” Kaluma declared, echoing the frustration among Raila’s supporters.

In the same breath, Kaluma suggested that Raila should consider formalizing a coalition with President William Ruto, citing the strong backing he received from the Kenya Kwanza administration during his AUC bid.

Raila’s next political move now remains a subject of keen national interest.

