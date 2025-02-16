‘Kenyans still need you’ - GACHAGUA consoles RAILA ODINGA after AUC loss as he aims a dig at President RUTO

Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has joined other political leaders in consoling Raila Odinga following his loss in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship race.
In a statement on Sunday, February 16th, Gachagua
lauded Raila for his spirited campaign, describing him as a resilient leader
who demonstrated unwavering determination.
He acknowledged Raila’s strong performance in the race,
despite ultimately losing to Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.
"@RailaOdinga, you put on a brave fight, embodying
the resilience of the indefatigable Lion of Africa. You came in a credible
second while flying the Kenyan flag high in a hotly contested race. You did not
lose; the majority had their way. The African and Kenyan spirit lives on,"
Gachagua stated.
Notably, Gachagua suggested that Raila’s loss might have
been a blessing in disguise, implying that his role in Kenyan politics is far
from over.
He urged the former Prime Minister to redirect his focus to
domestic affairs and possibly align with those opposing President William
Ruto’s administration.
"Africa needed you most, but God, in His wisdom, saw
that Kenya, your motherland, still needs you. Your leadership remains vital as
we strive to unshackle our nation from recklessness," he added.
The former Deputy President emphasized that the AUC election
outcome does not diminish Raila’s legacy or commitment to championing Kenya’s
interests, urging him to take pride in his achievements.
The ODM leader’s
next political move now remains a subject of keen national interest.
