‘Kenyans still need you’ - GACHAGUA consoles RAILA ODINGA after AUC loss as he aims a dig at President RUTO







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has joined other political leaders in consoling Raila Odinga following his loss in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship race.

In a statement on Sunday, February 16th, Gachagua lauded Raila for his spirited campaign, describing him as a resilient leader who demonstrated unwavering determination.

He acknowledged Raila’s strong performance in the race, despite ultimately losing to Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

"@RailaOdinga, you put on a brave fight, embodying the resilience of the indefatigable Lion of Africa. You came in a credible second while flying the Kenyan flag high in a hotly contested race. You did not lose; the majority had their way. The African and Kenyan spirit lives on," Gachagua stated.

Notably, Gachagua suggested that Raila’s loss might have been a blessing in disguise, implying that his role in Kenyan politics is far from over.

He urged the former Prime Minister to redirect his focus to domestic affairs and possibly align with those opposing President William Ruto’s administration.

"Africa needed you most, but God, in His wisdom, saw that Kenya, your motherland, still needs you. Your leadership remains vital as we strive to unshackle our nation from recklessness," he added.

The former Deputy President emphasized that the AUC election outcome does not diminish Raila’s legacy or commitment to championing Kenya’s interests, urging him to take pride in his achievements.

The ODM leader’s next political move now remains a subject of keen national interest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST