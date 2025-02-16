Ni Uchungu Sana!! VIDEO of RAILA ODINGA’s staunch supporter weeping and wailing after he lost the AUC seat







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - A staunch supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga almost went berserk after he lost the African Union Chairmanship (AUC) seat to Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

The distraught man was captured on camera wailing while lamenting about Raila’s loss.

Millions of Raila Odinga’s supporters, especially those from his Luo community, were disappointed by the loss.

Even before the African Union Chairperson election was held on Saturday, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf was the man to beat in the eyes of Kenyans.

Yousssouf, deemed an outside shot against veteran Raila, handed Kenya a blow after he clinched the AUC chair seat in a hotly contested election held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Youssouf is fluent in French, Arabic and English.

French is widely spoken in many countries in Africa and is also a key language in international diplomacy, organizations, and forums.

This ability was seen as a key campaign tool that gave him an edge over his competitors and is believed to have played a role in his victory on Saturday.

Watch the video.

A Raila supporter seen lamenting about his AU loss pic.twitter.com/26UZewbWE6 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 16, 2025

