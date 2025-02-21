Video of a PASTOR using Vaseline jelly to anoint his brainwashed followers- Some even touched his coat, believing it was anointed







Friday, February 21, 2025 - An African pastor is trending after he was captured on camera using Vaseline jelly to anoint members of his church.

The brainwashed congregants, both young and old, flocked to the pulpit where the pastor applied Vaseline jelly on their foreheads.

Some church members were seen touching the pastor’s coat, believing it was anointed.

Watch the video.

May God liberate the next generation out of poverty and mental oppression 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bvEgi7s4XY — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) February 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST