Video of a PASTOR using Vaseline jelly to anoint his brainwashed followers- Some even touched his coat, believing it was anointed



Friday, February 21, 2025 - An African pastor is trending after he was captured on camera using Vaseline jelly to anoint members of his church.

The brainwashed congregants, both young and old, flocked to the pulpit where the pastor applied Vaseline jelly on their foreheads.

Some church members were seen touching the pastor’s coat, believing it was anointed.

Watch the video.

