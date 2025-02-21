Trending! TikToker hilariously trolls RUTO days after the President called on Kenyans to stop mocking him (VIDEO)







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Kenyan TikTokers are showing no signs of letting up on President William Ruto, despite his recent plea for Kenyans to stop mocking him over his ambitious road construction promises.

On Wednesday, Ruto expressed frustration over public skepticism regarding the planned 750km Isiolo-Mandera road.

“I was in Northern Kenya, and I did announce a major road artery that will be constructed from Isiolo through Wajir, Mandera, and many people think it is a joke. In this country, sometimes we take matters of life and death as if it is a joke,” he lamented.

His detailed recitation of the road’s route - mentioning places like Mandera, Ramu, Garre, El-Wak, Kobo, Kotulo, Tarbat, Wajir, Samatan, Modogashe, and Isiolo - became an instant viral sensation.

Initially, TikTokers turned the speech into a dance challenge.

But now, they’ve taken their mockery to the next level - mimicking Ruto while standing on top of cars, reenacting his speech with exaggerated gestures.

Watch the video below.

We have no country here😂 pic.twitter.com/Rp8gA3zWdd — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 20, 2025

