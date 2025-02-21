Gloves off! Sudan lectures RUTO like a toddler for hosting dreaded RSF Rebels accused of butchering thousands of Sudanese people







Friday, February 21, 2025 - President William Ruto’s move to host the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - a rebel group locked in a bloody battle with the Sudanese army for control of the country has continued to attract condemnation.

RSF leaders, led by Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, held a high-profile event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, February 18th, where they were reportedly expected to form a parallel Government.

Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan Malik Agar has lectured President, urging him to focus on issues bedeviling Kenya and stop meddling in Sudan’s affairs in a strongly worded letter.

Read the letter below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST