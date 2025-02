Friday, February 21, 2025 - Mt. Kenya folks have a reputation for going to great lengths to cut costs, and a viral pub photo is only fueling the stereotype!

Spotted in a local joint - urinals made from cut keg containers.

Yes, you read that right!

Is this next-level creativity or just a sneaky cost-cutting hack?

Either way, the internet can’t stop talking!

See the photo and reactions

The Kenyan DAILY POST