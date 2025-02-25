This shameless man was caught on CCTV stealing a phone in ACK Church, Kiambu – His face was clearly captured (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - CCTV footage from ACK Church in Kiambu shows a middle-aged man stealthily stealing a mobile phone from an unsuspecting worshiper, sparking reactions online.

Posing as a regular congregant, the audacious thief blended in with the unsuspecting worshipers before casually snatching the phone and leaving immediately.

The incident has raised concerns about the declining respect for places of worship, with criminals showing little regard for sacred spaces.

Watch the video and reactions.

He was caught on Camera Stealing a phone in church, ACK Kiambu! pic.twitter.com/jVot8sa1Cs — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 25, 2025





