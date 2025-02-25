PHOTO of the KIKUYU man who shot his wife multiple times in the US at a party where she cheated on him with another man, prompting him to take away her life

Tuesday, 25 February
2025 - John Gitau Mwangi, a Kenyan man who shot dead his wife in Texas,
committed the heinous act after she cheated on him.
According to a popular X user who lives in the United
States, John attended a party with his wife, Esther, where she cheated on him
with another man.
He reportedly confronted her last Friday and shot her
multiple times, accusing her of infidelity.
Gitau, who serves in the US military, was madly in love with
his wife and always treated her like a queen.
Below is a photo of the couple at a party where Esther
cheated on her husband
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments