PHOTO of the KIKUYU man who shot his wife multiple times in the US at a party where she cheated on him with another man, prompting him to take away her life







Tuesday, 25 February 2025 - John Gitau Mwangi, a Kenyan man who shot dead his wife in Texas, committed the heinous act after she cheated on him.

According to a popular X user who lives in the United States, John attended a party with his wife, Esther, where she cheated on him with another man.

He reportedly confronted her last Friday and shot her multiple times, accusing her of infidelity.

Gitau, who serves in the US military, was madly in love with his wife and always treated her like a queen.

Below is a photo of the couple at a party where Esther cheated on her husband









The Kenyan DAILY POST