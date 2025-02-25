More PHOTOs of the notorious MCHELE LADY who was arrested after drugging a man and stealing over Ksh 250,000 form him - She targets men on dating sites







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - A middle-aged lady was arrested by detectives after she drugged a man and stole over Ksh 250,000 from his Mpesa and bank accounts.

The incident happened on February 20th in one of the entertainment joints along Thika Road.

The victim reported the matter at Kiamumbi Police Station before making his way to DCI headquarters, where detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit conducted investigations and arrested the lady.





She is suspected to be working in cahoots with a syndicate of fraudsters who illegally transfer cash through mobile money transactions after drugging victims.

Her accomplices were also arrested during a swoop by detectives from DCI headquarters.

The cunning lady reportedly targets men on dating sites, especially tagged.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST