The moment chaos erupted at a burial after goons allied to Governor BARASA clashed with supporters of his political opponents (VIDEOs)







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Chaos erupted during the funeral service of former Wanga North Location chief, Agostino Gerald Odongo, in Matungu, Kakamega County, as supporters of Governor Fernandes Barasa, Matungu MP Peter Oscar Nabulindo, and former Sports CS Rashid Echesa clashed, disrupting the event.

Governor Barasa reportedly ferried goons to the burial and armed them with knives to attack his opponents, leading to a violent altercation.

In the videos shared on social media, mourners are seen scampering to safety as goons allied to the Governor clash with supporters of his political opponents.

Watch the videos.

