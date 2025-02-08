Watch the moment Jamaican Travel vlogger, DREW WILLIAMS, encountered phone snatchers riding on a motorbike in Kilimani (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Popular Jamaican Travel vlogger, Drew Williams, almost fell victim to the motorbike riding thugs who snatch phones from unsuspecting members of the public in Kilimani.

The vlogger was walking along one of the roads in Kilimani filming when he encountered two thugs riding on a motorbike.

The thugs trailed him, waiting for the perfect moment to strike and snatch his phone.

A concerned member of the public had to alert the vlogger about the thugs’ intentions.

“Those are thugs. They want to snatch your phone,” the concerned man told Williams, who bragged about being street-smart, having been born in Jamaica.

Watch the video.

