SHA and SHIF are twin scams - See what some of the Kenyans found out after logging into their accounts







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Concerned Kenyans have raised an alarm after logging into their accounts in the controversial SHA and SHIF systems, only to find out the wrong details keyed in.

According to one of the disgruntled Kenyans, the system indicates that he has three kids as beneficiaries while he only has two.

“I have just seen someone has added another child, apart from my known two, to my profile. I have logged into my wife’s profile and the same child has been added to her profile,” he lamented.

Another Kenyan was shocked to find out that her account had been used to treat a different patient at a local hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST