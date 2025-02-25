The drunk driver who killed a LADY at Nyayo Stadium was involved in another hit and run accident last year - Details emerge as police hunt for him







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - A night of reckless street racing turned tragic after a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a VW Golf GTI (Reg. KDG 688G) ploughed into a staff van at Nyayo Stadium roundabout, killing a female passenger and leaving others fighting for their lives.

The female passenger has been identified as Elsie Njeru from Embu.

Eyewitnesses say the speeding Golf T-boned the van while inbound from Mombasa Road, flipping it inside the crossway.

The driver of the Golf, instead of facing the consequences of his actions, fled the scene, leaving behind his injured passengers.

Police investigations now reveal troubling details:

The owner of the killer VW has been identified in vehicle records as Greg Mbanda Nyambare.

The same car was previously involved in a hit-and-run accident in Ruaraka in May 2024.

Police suspect the Golf was part of an illicit street race, alongside a yellow Ford Mustang that later sped past the crash site.

Authorities are hunting for the driver, who reportedly sent emissaries to Industrial Area Police Station to inquire about the case, yet he himself is still on the run. If you have any information on his whereabouts, report it immediately to the police. Reckless driving should not go unpunished.

