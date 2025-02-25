From walking barefoot to rolling in G-Wagons - Video of BRADLEY GEN Z GOLIATH in Dubai before catching a flight to Nairobi sparks reactions (WATCH)

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Kenya’s hottest sensation, Bradley Gen Z Goliath Marongo, is making a grand return home after a month-long Dubai tour filled with glitz, glam, and fat paychecks!
In a short clip shared online, Bradley was spotted pulling
up to the airport in a sleek Mercedes G-Wagon, his numerous suitcases hinting
at a wildly successful run in Dubai.
The star, clearly feeling on top of the world, told fans
he’d be "home" in just five hours.
His Dubai adventure wasn’t without drama - remember that
viral video of him casually playing with a lioness?
While social media was abuzz with concerns, Bradley brushed
it off, insisting it was all about fun and creativity.
Not long ago, he was walking barefoot - now, he’s rolling in
G-Wagons and catching flights.
Talk about a rags-to-riches moment!
Watch the video and reactions below.
February 24, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
