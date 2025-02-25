PHOTOs of the British businessman who was abducted in Nairobi, brutally murdered and body dumped in a thicket in Makueni - His hands and legs were bound with rope

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - The body of Campbell Scott, a 58-year-old British national who had been missing for nearly two weeks, was discovered in a sack in a forest in Wote, Makueni County.
His hands and legs were bound with rope, indicating possible
foul play.
Scott, a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico,
arrived in Nairobi on February 15th for a business trip and was
staying in the upscale Westlands district.
He was attending a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel on
February 16th but was last seen that night with an unidentified man
after visiting a nightclub.
Detectives from DCI have since arrested a taxi driver and a
waiter from the club, both believed to be among the last people to see him
alive.
Investigations are ongoing as police seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.
