PHOTOs of the British businessman who was abducted in Nairobi, brutally murdered and body dumped in a thicket in Makueni - His hands and legs were bound with rope







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - The body of Campbell Scott, a 58-year-old British national who had been missing for nearly two weeks, was discovered in a sack in a forest in Wote, Makueni County.

His hands and legs were bound with rope, indicating possible foul play.

Scott, a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico, arrived in Nairobi on February 15th for a business trip and was staying in the upscale Westlands district.

He was attending a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel on February 16th but was last seen that night with an unidentified man after visiting a nightclub.

Detectives from DCI have since arrested a taxi driver and a waiter from the club, both believed to be among the last people to see him alive.

Investigations are ongoing as police seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST