Spotted in a Matatu in Nairobi! Whose father is this? See the trending PHOTOs and reactions







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - A middle-aged man left passengers in shock after he was spotted casually making a call using a desk phone inside a Nairobi matatu.

Yes, you read that right - a whole wireless landline in a moving vehicle, unbothered by the stares from amused onlookers.

Kenyans online have been cracking jokes, with some hilariously suggesting he ditched mobile phones after too many thefts.

Think of it - really, what thief would snatch a desk phone?

Others crowned him the ultimate genius in avoiding pickpockets.

Nairobi never disappoints!

See the photos and reaction below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST