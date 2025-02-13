Spotted in a Matatu in Nairobi! Whose father is this? See the trending PHOTOs and reactions

Thursday, February 13, 2025 - A middle-aged man left passengers in shock after he was spotted casually making a call using a desk phone inside a Nairobi matatu.
Yes, you read that right - a whole wireless landline in a
moving vehicle, unbothered by the stares from amused onlookers.
Kenyans online have been cracking
jokes, with some hilariously suggesting he ditched mobile phones after too many
thefts.
Think of it - really, what thief would snatch a desk phone?
Others crowned him the ultimate genius
in avoiding pickpockets.
Nairobi never disappoints!
See the photos and reaction below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
