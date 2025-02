Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Kenyans on social media intervened and helped to secure a Toyota Prado which had been stolen in Thika.

Photos of the stolen vehicle were posted by Sikika Road Safety, a popular road safety organization with over 560,000 followers on Facebook, and circulated on social media.

The thieves abandoned the vehicle in Limuru, hours after the photos started circulating on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST