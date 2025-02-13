Exporting bad manners! See how this LUO guy caused a raucous in a Bus in the UK while bragging about RAILA and OBAMA (VIDEO)

Thursday, February 13, 2025 - A video showing a dramatic moment when a Kenyan man caused chaos on a bus in the UK as left Kenyans talking.
The young man, seemingly in his 20s, engaged in a heated
exchange with a middle-aged passenger while confidently standing in the aisle.
Mocking the seated man, he claimed he was only sitting
because he was “too fat” to stand - before taking things up a notch by doing
pull-ups on the bus rails to flaunt his fitness.
The stunned passenger asked if he was from Kenya, to which
the man fired back with an expletive.
When further questioned about his ethnicity, he proudly
declared himself a Luo, dropping big names like former Prime Minister Raila
Odinga and ex-U.S. President Barack Obama as his tribesmen.
The clip has left netizens in stitches, with many calling it
the most Luo
flex ever!
Watch the trending video below and reactions from Kenyans
Mnachoma mpaka international Yawa😂 pic.twitter.com/o20B42sTs9— James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) February 12, 2025
