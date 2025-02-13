Exporting bad manners! See how this LUO guy caused a raucous in a Bus in the UK while bragging about RAILA and OBAMA (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - A video showing a dramatic moment when a Kenyan man caused chaos on a bus in the UK as left Kenyans talking.

The young man, seemingly in his 20s, engaged in a heated exchange with a middle-aged passenger while confidently standing in the aisle.

Mocking the seated man, he claimed he was only sitting because he was “too fat” to stand - before taking things up a notch by doing pull-ups on the bus rails to flaunt his fitness.

The stunned passenger asked if he was from Kenya, to which the man fired back with an expletive.

When further questioned about his ethnicity, he proudly declared himself a Luo, dropping big names like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and ex-U.S. President Barack Obama as his tribesmen.

The clip has left netizens in stitches, with many calling it the most Luo flex ever!

Watch the trending video below and reactions from Kenyans





The Kenyan DAILY POST