Furious RUTO fires back at viral memes mocking his recent pledge to upgrade the Isiolo-Mandera Road (VIDEO)

Thursday, February 20, 2025 - President William Ruto has finally addressed the wave of viral memes ridiculing his recent pledge to upgrade the 750-km Isiolo-Mandera Road.
During a speech in North Eastern Kenya, Ruto
enthusiastically listed towns along the proposed route, a moment that creative
Kenyans turned into a dance challenge.
"Ndio barabara itoke Mandera, ikuje Ramu, ikuje
Garre, ikuje El-Wak, ikuje Kobo, ikuje pale Kotulo, ikuje Tarbat, ipitie hapa
Wajir, iende Samatan, iteremke Modogashe, ifike Isiolo, iende Nairobi…"
he dazzled.
Critics see it as another grand but unrealistic promise,
fueling skepticism over Ruto’s numerous pledges.
However, the President has dismissed the mockery, stating it
is unfortunate that some Kenyans reduce serious development matters to jokes.
He reiterated his commitment to delivering on the project,
vowing that the Isiolo-Mandera Road will indeed be completed.
