SHOCK as a patient who went missing at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital under mysterious circumstances is found dead and some of his body parts missing (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Police have launched investigations following the mysterious death of a cancer patient who had been admitted to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

According to a family member, 53-year-old Albert Chesang was admitted to MTRH Eldoret and left the hospital under unclear circumstances on Monday, January 20th.

According to a police report, the patient's body was discovered in a bushy area near River Sosiani close to the facility, severely decomposed and partially eaten by dogs.

Both his legs and arms were missing.





Preliminary investigations indicate, that before leaving the hospital at night, the patient removed hospital garments, put on his clothes and walked away.

Police are now treating all guards who were on duty at the hospital as prime suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST