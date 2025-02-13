How poor is Burundi? Kenyans react as President EVARISTE NDAYISHIMIYE hosts RAILA ODINGA in his simple office (PHOTOs)

Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday made a stop in Bujumbura, Burundi, in a last-minute campaign for his candidature to replace Moussa Faki Mahamat as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairman.
Raila met President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who promised him
support ahead of the much-anticipated elections.
Kenyans on X made Ndayishimiye’s simple office a subject of
discussion.
Unlike other African Presidents who have fancy offices, the Burundian
President’s office is just simple with cheap furniture.
See photos and reactions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments