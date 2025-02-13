How poor is Burundi? Kenyans react as President EVARISTE NDAYISHIMIYE hosts RAILA ODINGA in his simple office (PHOTOs)



Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday made a stop in Bujumbura, Burundi, in a last-minute campaign for his candidature to replace Moussa Faki Mahamat as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairman.

Raila met President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who promised him support ahead of the much-anticipated elections.

Kenyans on X made Ndayishimiye’s simple office a subject of discussion.

Unlike other African Presidents who have fancy offices, the Burundian President’s office is just simple with cheap furniture.

See photos and reactions.







The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments