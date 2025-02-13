Is Super Metro a cult? Kenyans react to a photo of long queues of waiting passengers at their stage in Nairobi CBD (PHOTO)

Thursday, February 13, 2025 - In a city where chaos rule the roads, one matatu Sacco has risen above the madness - Super Metro!
Known for their well-disciplined, polite crew and impeccably
maintained vehicles, these matatus have earned a cult-like following among
Nairobi commuters.
It’s no surprise that despite countless alternatives,
Nairobians are willing to wait in long queues just for a ride in a Super Metro
matatu.
A viral photo doing rounds online shows two massive lines of
passengers patiently waiting at their CBD stage, sparking reactions among
Kenyans.
Many are praising the Sacco for offering a rare blend of
safety, order, and comfort in an otherwise unpredictable transport sector.
See the photo and reactions below.
