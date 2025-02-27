SHOCK as MARY LINCOLN’s friend, Prophet PETER K, is exposed for doing the unthinkable to his fellow men after drugging them







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - A scandal has erupted after a Kasarani-based Prophet was exposed for doing the unthinkable to his fellow men, including pastors.

The rogue man of God, who is a close friend of controversial gospel singer Mary Lincoln, has a habit of luring men and drugging them, before forcing himself on them.

A local pastor identified as Pastor Ben Gitau painfully narrated how Prophet Peter K drugged him and did the unthinkable to him.

Tiktokers have threatened to stage protests at his church in Kasarani.

The shameless pastor is already trending on social media platforms, with most people calling for his arrest.

See reactions after the expose.

Pastor BEN GITAU painfully narrates how MARY LINCOLN’s friend, Prophet PETER K, drugged him and did the unthinkable to him pic.twitter.com/z5kWX8qVYl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 27, 2025

