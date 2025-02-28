On his way out! ICHUNG’WAH reveals when RUTO will fire CS JUSTIN MUTURI for linking the President to abductions!







Friday, February 28, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has stated that Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi is on his way out following his fallout with President William Ruto.

During an interview with Al Jazeera, the Kikuyu MP dismissed Muturi’s claims that NIS Director Noordin Haji orchestrated the abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi, during last year’s anti-Government protests.

Muturi had alleged that his son was released following Ruto’s intervention, but Ichung’wah termed the assertion a political ploy.

"It is an allegation from CS Muturi. Have you heard from President Ruto or the Director of Intelligence Service? CS Muturi is a politician, and he has beef with his boss," Ichung’wah remarked.

He further revealed that Muturi’s strained relations with Ruto were evident, adding that his removal as Attorney General last year was part of the ongoing rift.

"There are reasons why Muturi is probably on his way out," Ichung’wah noted.

During the interview, award-winning British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan pressed Ichung’wah on how he could outrightly dismiss claims made by a sitting Cabinet Secretary.

"I told you emphatically that the Minister has reasons to lie. And he knows it. He is playing politics with a very unfortunate incident," Ichung’wah doubled down.

The fallout between CS Muturi and President Ruto has been unfolding over the past months, with Muturi increasingly critical of the Kenya Kwanza administration, especially on abductions and governance failures.

Critics argue that Muturi is emulating Ruto’s past strategy when he openly criticized former President Uhuru Kenyatta before their eventual fallout.

Ichung’wah’s remarks all but indicate that it is a matter of when and not if Ruto kicks Muturi from Cabinet.

