On his way out! ICHUNG’WAH reveals when RUTO will fire CS JUSTIN MUTURI for linking the President to abductions!

Friday, February 28, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has stated that Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi is on his way out following his fallout with President William Ruto.
During an interview with Al Jazeera, the Kikuyu
MP dismissed Muturi’s claims that NIS Director Noordin Haji orchestrated
the abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi, during last year’s anti-Government
protests.
Muturi had alleged that his son was released following Ruto’s
intervention, but Ichung’wah termed the assertion a political ploy.
"It is an allegation from CS Muturi. Have you heard from
President Ruto or the Director of Intelligence Service? CS Muturi is a
politician, and he has beef with his boss," Ichung’wah
remarked.
He further revealed that Muturi’s strained relations with
Ruto were evident, adding that his removal as Attorney General last
year was part of the ongoing rift.
"There are reasons why Muturi is probably on his way
out," Ichung’wah noted.
During the interview, award-winning British-American
journalist Mehdi Hasan pressed Ichung’wah on how he could outrightly
dismiss claims made by a sitting Cabinet Secretary.
"I told you emphatically that the Minister has reasons
to lie. And he knows it. He is playing politics with a very unfortunate
incident," Ichung’wah doubled down.
The fallout between CS Muturi and President Ruto has
been unfolding over the past months, with Muturi increasingly critical of
the Kenya Kwanza administration, especially on abductions and governance
failures.
Critics argue that Muturi is emulating Ruto’s past
strategy when he openly criticized former President Uhuru Kenyatta before
their eventual fallout.
Ichung’wah’s remarks all but indicate that it is a matter of
when and not if Ruto kicks Muturi from Cabinet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
