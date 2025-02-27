Pastor BEN GITAU painfully narrates how MARY LINCOLN’s friend, Prophet PETER K, drugged him and did the unthinkable to him (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - A rogue Kasarani-based prophet is on the spot after it emerged that he has been drugging his fellow men and doing the unthinkable to them.

The flamboyant city prophet identified as Prophet Peter K, a close friend of controversial gospel singer Mary Lincoln, drugged Pastor Ben Gitau and did a heinous act to him.

He lured the victim by claiming that he wanted to support his ministry and invited him to Westlands.

The last thing he remembers is boarding the prophet’s vehicle.

Pastor Ben, who is nursing injuries, broke down as he narrated the incident on Tiktok Live.

He was hospitalized at St Francis Hospital in Kasarani and even underwent surgery.

Several victims have reported Prophet Peter K to the police, but he bribes the rogue cops to cover up his evil deeds.

Listen to the painful story of Pastor Ben Gitau, narrating what Prophet Peter K did to him.

Pastor BEN GITAU painfully narrates how MARY LINCOLN’s friend, Prophet PETER K, drugged him and did the unthinkable to him pic.twitter.com/z5kWX8qVYl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 27, 2025