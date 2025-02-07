SHOCK as it emerges that SADAM BUKE, the man who was picked up by masked individuals in Meru and bundled into a Prado is linked to an armed militia group







Friday, February 7, 2025 - The National Police Service (NPS) has denied claims that Sadam Buke, a resident of Isiolo, was abducted by masked individuals at a hotel in Meru.

The police said Buke was arrested and is still in custody on suspicion of being a facilitator of the Oromo Liberation Army in the counties of Isiolo and Marsabit.

“We wish to clarify that Sadam Buke is in lawful custody alongside others. He is suspected of being a key facilitator and coordinator of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) in both Isiolo and Marsabit Counties,” the NPS said in a statement.

The Oromo Liberation Army is an armed opposition group active in the Oromia Region of Ethiopia.

The OLA consists primarily of former armed members of the pre-peace deal Oromo Liberation Front who refused to disarm out of scepticism of the peace deal and former youth protestors who grew disillusioned with nonviolent resistance.

Police said that his arrest, alongside other suspects, is part of Operation Ondoa Jangili which is ongoing in the two counties.

