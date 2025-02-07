SHOCK as it emerges that SADAM BUKE, the man who was picked up by masked individuals in Meru and bundled into a Prado is linked to an armed militia group

Friday, February 7, 2025 - The National Police Service (NPS) has denied claims that Sadam Buke, a resident of Isiolo, was abducted by masked individuals at a hotel in Meru.
The police said Buke was arrested and is still in custody on
suspicion of being a facilitator of the Oromo Liberation Army in the counties
of Isiolo and Marsabit.
“We wish to clarify that Sadam Buke is in lawful custody
alongside others. He is suspected of being a key facilitator and coordinator of
the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) in both Isiolo and Marsabit Counties,” the NPS
said in a statement.
The Oromo Liberation Army is an armed opposition group
active in the Oromia Region of Ethiopia.
The OLA consists primarily of former armed members of the
pre-peace deal Oromo Liberation Front who refused to disarm out of scepticism
of the peace deal and former youth protestors who grew disillusioned with
nonviolent resistance.
Police said that his arrest, alongside other suspects, is
part of Operation Ondoa Jangili which is ongoing in the two counties.
