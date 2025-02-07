PHOTOs of SADAM BUKE, the man who was picked up by state agents after being linked to a militia group - He masquerades as a chairman of a matatu sacco in Meru







Friday, February 7, 2025 - The National Police Service has denied claims that Sadam Buke was abducted and insisted that he was lawfully arrested on suspicion of being a facilitator of the Oromo Liberation Army in the counties of Isiolo and Marsabit.

Sadam, the Chairman of a Matatu Sacco in Meru, was picked up by suspected NIS agents at a hotel in Meru and bundled into a heavily tinted Prado.

“We wish to clarify that Sadam Buke is in lawful custody alongside others. He is suspected of being a key facilitator and coordinator of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) in both Isiolo and Marsabit Counties,” the National Police Service said in a statement.

The Oromo Liberation Army is an armed opposition group active in the Oromia Region of Ethiopia and some parts of the North Eastern region.

Police said that Buke’s arrest, alongside other suspects, is part of Operation Ondoa Jangili which is ongoing in Isiolo and Marsabit Counties.

See his photos below.

