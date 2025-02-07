Kenya's elite all-female SWAT team lands in Haiti to deal with the dreaded gangs (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 7, 2025 - Kenya has made history by deploying an elite all-female SWAT team as part of its latest security contingent to Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

This marks the country's fourth deployment, reinforcing global efforts to restore stability in the crisis-hit nation.

The arrival of these highly trained women underscores Kenya’s commitment to integrating female officers into frontline tactical operations.

With 744 Kenyan officers now in Haiti, this latest deployment brings the country closer to fulfilling its 1,000-troop commitment.

Meanwhile, a State Dept spokesperson has stated that the US has not paused all funding for the Kenya-led policing MSS mission in Haiti.

Secretary Rubio approved waivers for $40.7m to the MSS & Haitian National Police (HNP).

The US also delivered heavy armored equipment on Wednesday, February 5th, to MSS & HNP

See photos of Kenya's elite all-female SWAT team arriving in Haiti

The Kenyan DAILY POST