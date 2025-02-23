SHOCK as it emerges that hundreds of Kenyans are trapped in Myanmar working as slaves - They were promised lucrative office jobs!







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Hundreds of Kenyans are among tens of thousands of people being held as slaves inside illegal scam compounds in Myanmar, according to Thailand’s anti-human trafficking agency.

Kenyans seeking greener pastures have been flocking to Myanmar, despite repeated warnings from Kenyan authorities, where they end up in the scam compounds, largely controlled by Chinese cartels.

In October 2024, the Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok issued a statement cautioning citizens against seeking employment in Myanmar.

The embassy revealed that traffickers were demanding ransom payments of up to $12,000 (approximately Ksh 1.5 million) to release enslaved Kenyans, claiming they had been purchased as slaves.

Despite this, many Kenyans continue to ignore the warnings, lured by false promises of lucrative office jobs, only to find themselves trapped in forced labor.

According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people from around the world have been trafficked into these compounds, where they are coerced into running online scams targeting global victims.

A study by the US Institute of Peace estimates these scams generate $63.9 billion annually, with Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos accounting for the bulk of the illegal profits - approximately $39 billion.

Survivors who have managed to escape these compounds have described harrowing experiences of physical abuse, including beatings and electric shocks.

Many have shown visible wounds and bruises to the media, highlighting the brutal conditions inside these cyber-scam slavery rings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST