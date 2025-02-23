MADNESS! Boda Boda rider spotted transporting two pigs in a busy highway in Kenya sparks reactions (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - A viral video of a boda boda rider ferrying two pigs along the Kakamega-Kisumu Highway has ignited debate on social media.

The clip, shared by Kakamega Senator Dr. Bonni Khalwale on X, highlights concerns over reckless practices in the boda boda industry.

Many netizens have condemned the act, citing animal cruelty.

This comes as the Government pushes for new regulations to streamline the sector and curb such incidents.

Watch the video and reactions.

A bodaboda rider transporting two pigs along Kakamega-Kisumu Highway today.. pic.twitter.com/LT0KXVvKLA — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@DrBKhalwale) February 23, 2025





The Kenyan DAILY POST