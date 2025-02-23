CS MBADI’s no-nonsense wife takes charge of his diary- Cartels are having a hard time







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - The wife of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has reportedly taken charge of scheduling visits to his office, aiming to keep individuals she believes have a questionable reputation at bay.

Word has it that she has instructed his bodyguards to furnish her with a daily itinerary of scheduled visitors by 11 am each day.

She insists that Mbadi should only meet individuals with official appointments and aligned with the Ministry’s mandate.

See how the media reported it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST