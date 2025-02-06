SHOCK as a Grade 8 pupil takes her own life in the bathroom in Githurai 45 as depression takes a toll on Kenyans (PHOTO)







Thursday, February 6, 2025- A Grade 8 pupil reportedly took her own life last Sunday in Githurai 45 under mysterious circumstances.

According to Evangelist Mercy Nungari, the deceased girl identified as Maryanne Wambui was a pupil at Githuria Kimbo Primary School.

On the fateful day, she went to take a bath at their rented house in Githurai 45 Progressive area as she prepared to attend a church service.

Wambui’s mother got concerned when she took too long to leave the bathroom and sent her sister to check on her.

The deceased’s girl sister stumbled on her lifeless body in the bathroom.

It is believed that she took her own life although police have launched investigations.

Reports indicate that the girl was a staunch church Christian and a member of AIPCA church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST