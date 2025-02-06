RUTO’s move to abolish vetting of North Eastern residents for IDs, passports sparks reactions – See why some Kenyans are now concerned







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - President William Ruto has revoked the long-standing vetting requirement for issuing identification documents to residents of Northern Kenya and counties bordering neighboring nations.

The directive, announced on Wednesday in Wajir County, overturns a policy that had been in place for six decades.

Speaking at the event, President Ruto reaffirmed that all Kenyans are equal under the law and should not face discrimination based on ethnicity, religion, or location.

The vetting procedure was initially introduced after the 1960s Shifta insurgency, a secessionist conflict in which ethnic Somalis and Borana fighters sought to join Somalia.

The move is widely seen as Ruto’s strategy to consolidate support in the northeastern region, historically aligned with the opposition.

However, critics warn of security implications, arguing that criminals and illegal immigrants could exploit Kenya’s porous borders to obtain vital documents.

Others fear the change may lead to increased scrutiny of Kenyan travelers abroad, as concerns over document authenticity and national security emerge.

See the reactions below.