Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ‘exposes’ RUTO’s plan to use North Eastern Kenya to rig the 2027 elections in his favor







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - President William Ruto is already plotting his 2027 re-election, and if recent developments are anything to go by, he’s leaving nothing to chance.

With his grip on the Mt. Kenya vote slipping after the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto is aggressively targeting new battlegrounds.

His latest chess move? North Eastern Kenya.

After a charm offensive in Western Kenya, Ruto shifted focus to Mandera, Garissa, and Wajir, where he made a controversial decision—scrapping the 60-year vetting requirement for ID and passport applications in the region.

While his allies hailed it as a progressive step, critics saw something far more sinister: a ploy to flood the voter register with new “friendly” voters.

Activist Boniface Mwangi alleges that ID cards for Northern Kenya will now be printed in Eldoret and distributed not just to locals but also to refugees—effectively creating a new voter bloc to tilt the scales in Ruto’s favor.

To make matters worse, opposition strongholds are reportedly experiencing unexplained delays in processing IDs, a move many suspect is part of a grand rigging scheme.

Prominent lawyer Wahome Thuku further fueled the fire, claiming a new ID printing machine has been secured and will be stationed in Eldoret to facilitate this plan.

To seal the deal, firebrand lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has now called on the region to register over 3.5 million voters before 2027.

For context, Ruto got 3.5 million votes from Mt. Kenya region and he has lost the block.