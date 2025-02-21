See how CS OPARANYA’s girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, is enjoying the trappings of power - Is this taxpayer’s money being squandered? (VIDEO)







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biketi, has publicly displayed a flamboyant lifestyle on social media as millions of Kenyans live from hand to mouth, with some barely affording one meal a day.

The gorgeous damsel, known for her taste for finer things in life, posted a video alighting from a luxurious vehicle while in the company of a bodyguard as she met a friend for a lunch date in a luxurious hotel in the city.

Oparanya has assigned Mary a Prado, a driver, and a bodyguard, despite her being a mere girlfriend with no position in the government.

